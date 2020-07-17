District 214 outlines reopening plan

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 announced Thursday night that it will shift to a block schedule when it reopens for the new school year.

The switch will limit movement in the buildings for students who attend classes in person, although parents can opt to keep their children home for distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The block schedule -- in which students attend will four extended classes each day instead of eight classes of 48 minutes each -- also will be "an efficient and effective way to deliver instruction in the event the district is required to go to a fully remote environment at some point this fall," the district said in a news release.

The block schedule will alternate every two days.

"Designing the school day and first semester this way allows for a rigorous and equitable academic experience whether the students are in the building or participating remotely," Superintendent David Schuler said.

Zero-hour classes will start at 8:45 a.m., with first period following at 10 a.m. The school day will end at 3:25 p.m.

Teachers will report for professional development days on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 12-13, and freshman orientation will be held Friday, Aug. 14. Classes for sophomores, juniors and seniors will begin Monday, Aug. 17.

"We look forward to seeing our students and staff back in the classroom in a safe way when we begin school again in the fall," Schuler said.

District 214 serves 12,000 students in Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows and Wheeling.