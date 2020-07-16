Updates: JoAnn Cunningham sentencing in death of AJ Freund

Fifteen months ago, the recovery of 5-year-old AJ Freund's battered body from a shallow grave in rural Woodstock ended a frantic six-day search and ignited widespread public sentiment over his death that still resonates.

This morning, the sentencing hearing for starts for AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham.

After maintaining her innocence for nearly eight months, Cunningham in December reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to a single count of first-degree murder, which carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison.

Live updates

9:45 a.m.

Assistant State's Attorney Randi Freese played a video in court of an April 11, 2019 jailhouse visit between Cunningham and Daniel Nowicki, the father of Cunningham's daughter whom she gave birth to in jail after her arrest. Her two children, including AJ Freund, were also there.

Freund's body was found on April 24 near Woodstock.

In the video, AJ's small voice is heard telling Nowicki "I love you," Nowicki, who has since died of a drug overdose replies "I love you too buddy, I'll see you soon."

Nowicki can be heard speaking to AJ Freund and his younger brother.

"I'm in the jail. I'm in jail buddy," Nowicki said.

Cunningham brought up going into a program called "Focused Priorities" after his release, which involved spending 40 days in the wilderness.

"What the (expletive) do I want that for? We've got the kids. How are we going to do 40 days in the wilderness with two children?" the late Nowicki said.

Nowicki closed the meeting by telling the children "I'll see you soon, all right?"

9:30 a.m.

Before calling the state's first witness to the stand, McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally read statements of fact into the court record from witnesses, including neighbors who said they had seen bruising, cuts and burns on AJ in the years leading up to his death.

Next on the stand were Crystal Lake Police Department Officer Kimberley Shipbaugh, who was the officer on scene when a bruise was found on AJ Freund's hip on Dec. 18, 2018 after meeting the family at the Crystal Lake Taco Bell.

The second witness on the stand was emergency room doctor JoEllen Channon, who saw AJ at the hospital and looked at the bruise that same day.

9 a.m.

Prior to the hearing beginning court administrator Dan Wallis warned the group of about 30 sitting six-feet away in the overflow room against any outbursts or court security would escort them out and they would not be allowed back in tomorrow.

McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrand entered the courtroom at 9:04 a.m. Northwest Herald reporter Katie Smith is the pool reporter in the courtroom and Daily Herald photographer John Starks is there as the pool still photographer along with WGN's Ted Parra.

8:15 a.m. Thursday

The jury assembly room is serving as overflow for the sentencing hearing. Eight members of the media and about 36 total seats are in the room.

There are about eight seats reserved for the FBI in the room as well. The FBI worked directly with the Crystal Lake Police Department throughout this case, soon after the missing person report. State Rep. Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, is also here.

Sheriff Bill Prim arrived just as the proceedings began in the jury assembly area.