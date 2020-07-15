Mount Prospect police, fire departments striving to boost diversity

Mount Prospect officials say they are working to promote diversity among the ranks of its firefighters and police officers.

But thus far, progress has been slow.

Among the efforts discussed at a village board committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday, Village Manager Michael Cassady said northwest suburban communities have worked with Harper College to develop a workshop for potential police officers.

Police Chief John Koziol said the department also has tried to recruit from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"We are pretty close to our population as far as diversity goes," he added, noting they have been particularly successful recruiting Latino officers.

The department also is working to create a teen police academy at Prospect High School, Koziol said.

Joann Smith, a Black resident who been speaking with village leaders about diversity issues in recent weeks, suggested the department host a recruiting event.

"Sometimes people are afraid to step up or apply, but they might if they feel like you are including them in maybe having some kind of pre-informational session," she said, adding that she is willing to help organize such an event. "As I told the chief, 'Deputize me.' I would be glad to go over to help bring a little diversity," Smith said.

Fire Chief Brian Lambel said recruitment efforts have been similarly frustrating.

Lambel said that over the past few years, the department has reached out to Prospect High School and have been in contact with the interfaith community, talking to youth groups.

Another source of recruitment could be an apprenticeship program recently approved by the state, he said. It allows fire departments to hire apprentices who would earn EMT, firefighter and paramedic certifications.

"This is for capturing those people that can't afford to go to college, that can't afford to go through a school," Lambel said. "They have to work to bring some income in for their families."