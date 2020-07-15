 

Lightfoot threatens to tighten restrictions if young people don't get message

  • During a city hall news conference Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot scolded young people who aren't adhering to social distancing and mask requirements.

By Fran Spielman
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 7/15/2020 4:53 PM

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday returned to the role of the heavy she has played throughout the coronavirus pandemic -- warning of a rollback unless young people -- who account for 30% of new COVID cases in the city -- get the message.

"Some of you have joked that I'm like the mom who will turn the car around when you're acting up. No, friends. It's actually worse. I won't just turn the car around. I'm gonna shut it off. I'm gonna kick you out. And I'm gonna make you walk home. That's who I am. That's who I must be for you and everyone else in this city to make sure that we continue to be safe," Lightfoot said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I don't want to be that person if I don't have to. But I will if you make me. And right now, we are on the precipice. We are dangerously close to going back to a dangerous state of conditions."

