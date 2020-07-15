Knoch Knolls Nature Center reopening

Naperville Park District plans to reopen Knoch Knolls Nature Center for drop-in visits on Friday and Saturday mornings beginning Friday, July 17. Some restrictions and guidelines for facility visitors are in place and are listed online at www.napervilleparks.org/coronavirus.

During Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, a maximum of 10 people at a time may enter the exhibit area and face coverings are required at all times while inside the Nature Center at 320 Knoch Knolls Road.

Visitors are asked to stay 6 feet from others while inside the facility and conduct a self-assessment prior to arriving at the Nature Center -- and not visit if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

Knoch Knolls Park is open from sunrise to one hour after sunset, with 5½ miles of trails, outdoor educational signs, parking and restrooms accessible only from the outdoor entrance.