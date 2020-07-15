Dundee Road closures start this week Palatine

Roadwork on Dundee Road (Route 68) from Rand Road to Kennedy Drive (North Frontage Road) in Palatine will require daily land closures starting this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The project includes modernizing traffic signals at Kennedy Drive, Rand and Baldwin roads, patching and resurfacing, constructing new raised medians and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, installing new street lighting and storm sewers, replacing deteriorated curbs and landscaping, IDOT said.

Two lanes in each direction will remain open at all times. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout construction, which is expected to be completed in October 2021. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.