Bearology USA to open second Illinois restaurant in Schaumburg

A Bearology USA restaurant specializing in hot and cold beverages is expected to open this fall next to the Papa John's in the Schaumburg Corners Shopping Center, 16 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Bearology USA, a restaurant specializing in coffee, tea, juices, smoothies and other beverages, is expected to open its second Illinois location in Schaumburg in late autumn.

Village trustees have approved the required special-use permit for the restaurant to move into the 1,169-square-foot space next to the Papa John's at the Schaumburg Corners Shopping Center, 16 E. Golf Road.

Owner Nick Deng has operated another Bearology USA in Champaign for nearly a year. He said a few of his staff and customers there are college students from Schaumburg who recommended the village as a good place for his second location.

Deng is from Los Angeles, where the original Bearology USA is located.

Members of the Schaumburg zoning board of appeals were told last month that the sister company of the original Bearology USA is named Boba Bear, which is more a hookah lounge and bubble tea store. But the founder believed the name to be catchy and wanted to create another company focusing just on specialty drinks.

The name finds relevance in the cute bear face depicted on the company's Mason jars.

Deng said the Schaumburg location will boast a modern, clean, white design. It will have a small seating area, two restrooms and a kitchen.

The ongoing pandemic has created some uncertainty in the time frame of the restaurant's interior construction, but Deng said he estimates the opening to be in either late November of early December.