 

Bank robbed in Aurora

  • This man is the suspect in a robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at Downer and Broadway in Aurora on Wednesday.

    This man is the suspect in a robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at Downer and Broadway in Aurora on Wednesday. Courtesy of the FBI

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/15/2020 8:18 PM

The FBI seeks a man caught on video Wednesday robbing the Fifth Third Bank at Downer Place and Broadway in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the bank shortly after 3:30 p.m. and searched the area. Aurora police will assist the FBI in further investigation, said Paris Lewbel, Aurora police public information officer.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The suspect is described as a white man, about 45 years old, with short brown hair. He stands about 6 feet tall and has a larger build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and dark-colored glasses during the robbery.

The FBI asks anyone with information to call the Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 