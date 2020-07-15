Bank robbed in Aurora
Updated 7/15/2020 8:18 PM
The FBI seeks a man caught on video Wednesday robbing the Fifth Third Bank at Downer Place and Broadway in Aurora.
The Aurora Police Department responded to the bank shortly after 3:30 p.m. and searched the area. Aurora police will assist the FBI in further investigation, said Paris Lewbel, Aurora police public information officer.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 45 years old, with short brown hair. He stands about 6 feet tall and has a larger build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and dark-colored glasses during the robbery.
The FBI asks anyone with information to call the Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.