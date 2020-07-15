Bank robbed in Aurora

This man is the suspect in a robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at Downer and Broadway in Aurora on Wednesday. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI seeks a man caught on video Wednesday robbing the Fifth Third Bank at Downer Place and Broadway in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the bank shortly after 3:30 p.m. and searched the area. Aurora police will assist the FBI in further investigation, said Paris Lewbel, Aurora police public information officer.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 45 years old, with short brown hair. He stands about 6 feet tall and has a larger build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and dark-colored glasses during the robbery.

The FBI asks anyone with information to call the Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.