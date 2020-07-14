Prospect Heights Park District commissioner steps down

The Prospect Heights Park District is looking to fill a board vacancy after Terry Curtis resigned earlier this month because she's moving to Utah.

"The Prospect Heights Park District board and staff would like to extend much gratitude to Commissioner Terry Curtis for her hard work, energy, and dedication to the residents of Prospect Heights Park District," park board President Tim Jones said in an announcement of Curtis' departure.

The board is looking for a member to serve the remainder of Curtis' term, which ends in April 2021. At that time, the seat is subject to an election for a two-year term.

Commissioners receive no compensation. Those interested must be a resident of the park district for at least one year and a registered voter. The district serves about 15,000 residents in most of Prospect Heights and small portions of Mount Prospect, Arlington Heights and Wheeling.

Applicants must submit their resume and a letter of interest via email to commissioner@phparks.org or mailed to Christina Ferraro, Executive Director, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights, IL 60070. Applications must be received no later than Aug. 21. The board will interview applicants in September and plan to make an appointment in October or November.