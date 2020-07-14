Prospect Heights man charged after shooting near Frost Elementary School

Mount Prospect police arrested a Prospect Heights man last Friday after a shooting they say was gang-related.

Jacob Mikulski, 25, of the 800 block of E. Willow Road, Prospect Heights, was charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm after a July 1 incident near Frost Elementary School in Mount Prospect.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 4:35 p.m. that day near the school at 1805 N. Aspen Drive, according to a police department news release. Police say Mikulski fired a handgun at four people who fled the scene in a white minivan; the unnamed driver of the vehicle was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer after leading responding officers in a pursuit.

Police found shell casings at the scene and recovered the gun they say Mikulski fired during the incident.

Mikulski's bond was set at $25,000. His next court date is July 31 in Rolling Meadows.