Police: More than 60 shots fired in fatal Roselle shooting

More than 60 gunshots were fired during a fracas at a rented house in Roselle in which one man was killed June 27, Roselle police said.

Police who responded "were met with resistance" as they approached the home and tried to aid those who were shot, including four who were wounded, police said in a statement. No Roselle officers fired weapons.

The police statement Tuesday is the first substantial release of information since the day of the shootings, which occurred in the first block of Picton Road.

Police gave the name of the man killed as James Elm of Maywood, though DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen previously had identified him as 29-year-old Jamez Elem.

Police said a group had rented the house and that at about 1:30 a.m., one person began firing a handgun within the home. "It further appears that several other people at the incident also began firing handguns within the home. In total, over 60 gun shots were fired leaving one dead and four injured. No guns were fired by Roselle police officers," the statement said.

The police statement said many at the party left after the initial gunshots. "Few, if any, of the partygoers or victims are cooperating with the police or investigators in this case," the statement said.

The statement did not indicate whether anyone is in custody. Roselle detectives, investigators from the MERIT major crimes task force, forensic unit investigators and the DuPage County state's attorney's office are working on the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

"In the days of social media, we see many rumors being passed along about this case. The Roselle Police Department needs to assemble as much valid information on this case as possible, we need to protect those victims in this case and bring those responsible to justice. If you have any information which will aid us in this case, we ask you to call Detective Sergeant Robert Gates at (630) 671-4027 or email him at rgates@roselle.il.us."