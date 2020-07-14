July 14 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive map Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 78,719 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,678 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 40,603 cases and 2,044 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 55,583 cases and 2,697 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,834 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 849 cases and 59 deaths in Wheeling, 765 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 703 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 689 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 644 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 620 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 641 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 527 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 535 cases and 28 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 387 cases and 38 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 371 cases and 40 deaths in Northbrook, 371 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 288 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 132 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,794 cases and 487 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 861 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 815 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 704 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 589 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 558 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 557 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 452 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 403 cases and 36 deaths in Elmhurst, 378 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 314 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 275 cases and 4 deaths in Villa Park, 261 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 195 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,462 cases and 412 deaths on its website as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 2,780 to 2,784 in Waukegan, 625 to 629 in Round Lake Beach, 400 to 404 in Mundelein, 330 to 334 in Gurnee, 250 to 254 in Round Lake, 205 to 209 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 205 to 209 in Lake Zurich, 175 to 179 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 155 to 159 in Libertyville, 110 to 114 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,214 cases with 285 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,483 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,964 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 777 in Carpentersville, 358 in St. Charles, 348 in South Elgin, 224 in North Aurora, 219 in Geneva, 156 in Batavia, and 55 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,330 cases and 103 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County

• 7,401 cases and 326 deaths, as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 464 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 88 in Aurora (Will County portion).