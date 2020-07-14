Hanover Township giving school supplies to students

The Hanover Township annual Backpack Distribution for elementary school students who reside in the township will take place from Aug. 5 through Aug. 12 by appointment only.

Backpacks will be available for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Residents can register by visiting hanover-township.org or by calling (630) 540-9085.

Last year, 1,330 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to township youth.

Donations are being accepted for the program as well. Most needed items include backpacks, notebooks, loose leaf paper, pencils, markers, crayons, scissors, flash drives, blue pens and glue sticks.

Donations of gift cards for the purchasing of school supplies are appreciated as well as any donation of supplies.

Supplies can be dropped off at the town hall, 250 S. Route 59 in Bartlett; Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 S. Route 59 in Bartlett; Hanover Township Astor Avenue Community Center, 7431 Astor Ave. in Hanover Park; or the Hanover Township Izaak Walton Center, 899 Jay St. in Elgin.

For more information or questions regarding a donation, please contact the Astor Avenue Community Center at (630) 540-9085.