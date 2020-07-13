West Chicago signs celebrate soccer champs
Updated 7/13/2020 11:06 AM
New signs have been installed at several West Chicago locations to celebrate the West Chicago High School 2019 IHSA boys soccer Class 3A state champions.
Provided by High School District 94 and installed by the city's public works department, the signs have been placed on the northbound lane of Joliet Street, south of Roosevelt Road, between May and Joy; on West Washington Street on the curve heading east into the city; on East Washington Street/Geneva Road westbound entering the city; southbound on Arbor Avenue near Cemetery; on Prince Crossing Road, before Hawthorne Lane; and at the high School on Joliet Street.
