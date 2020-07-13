St. Charles man charged with indecent solicitation in DuPage County

A St. Charles man has been charged following a weeklong investigation into sexually inappropriate online conversations he was having with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, DuPage County Sheriff's officials said Monday.

Noel Luis Vanscoit, 31, of the 1700 block of Cumberland Green Drive, is charged with indecent solicitation of a child-aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor.

If convicted, Vanscoit faces between two and five years in prison or probation.

The sheriff's Digital Forensics Unit worked the investigation with detectives from the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team, or MERIT.

During their probe, authorities said Vanscoit had sexually explicit online conversations and arranged a meeting at a residence in DuPage where he planned to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in his vehicle.

Vanscoit was arrested by officers shortly arriving at the predetermined location.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 3 in courtroom 4004.