Palatine Township collecting backpacks, school supplies

Palatine Township's Apple Tree Campaign, which collects and distributes new backpacks and school supplies to children in need so they can start the school year prepared and ready to learn, is launching its 32nd year.

Donations of new school supplies can be brought to the Palatine Township Center, 721 S. Quentin Road in Palatine, during regular business hours. There will be a bin outside for those uncomfortable going inside.

For a list of needed supplies, visit palatinetownship-il.gov/apple-tree-campaign/. Donations will be accepted through July 29.

Monetary donations can be made to the Palatine Township Needy Family Fund, with Apple Tree in the memo, or online at palatinetownship-il.gov/donate/.