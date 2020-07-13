Glenbrook South athletic camps suspended due to COVID-19

Glenbrook South High School has suspended athletic camps today and Tuesday after learning at least one student who participated in the camps last week has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Camps at Glenbrook North have continued as scheduled.

"Through the implementation of our contact tracing protocol, we learned that other Glenbrook South students have also tested positive for COVID-19," a district news release issued Sunday evening said. "We have communicated directly with specific students and employees who are believed to have come in direct contact with the individuals in the past seven days and have asked these students and employees to stay home for a two-week quarantine period as advised by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

In addition, the school also is following the IDPH and CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting its facilities, the release said.

Participants will be notified about the status of the camps via email by 5 p.m. Tuesday, including any information about full or partial refunds.

For details, visit gbs.glenbrook225.org.