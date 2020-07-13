Comment on stormwater rules

The Lake County Stormwater Management Commission is accepting public comment on 29 additions to an ordinance setting minimum requirements for the stormwater management aspects of development.

The amount of rainfall has increased and there is a need for added controls to prevent or minimize potential stormwater impacts, according to the commission.

The goal is to ensure new development does not increase existing stormwater problems or create new ones by establishing minimum standards for floodplains, detention, soil erosion/sediment control, water quality treatment, and wetlands.

Comments can be submitted until Sept. 8 to Kelcey Traynoff at ktraynoff@lakecountyil.gov. Visit the SMC website.