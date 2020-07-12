It was sunny, hot, windy, rainy and colorful and it's in The Week in Pictures
Posted7/12/2020 8:00 PM
Daily Herald photographers worked through a sunny, hot, windy, rainy and colorful week to bring you The Week in Pictures.
A man wears a mini red white and blue hat during a 4th of July Parade Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Karen Pawlak, of Baird and Warner hands out mini flags prior to a 4th of July Parade Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Steven Hart, 18, of Vernon Hills along with his mom, Jenn and dad, Tim come together to say their goodbyes as they see Steven off to the induction center to be sworn in as a Marine. He received a police escort from the Vernon Hills Police department and a send off by the American Legion color guard.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Arlington Heights Park District is about to embark on a $1.35 million project to upgrade its second-oldest, and most centrally-located park: Recreation Park.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Andrew Moore organized a two-hours-plus protest by the group Elgin in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter in front of the Elgin Police Department Monday morning.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Ximena Martinez, of Wheaton peers through a fence to watch the action during a drive-by celebration in honor of what would have been Frida Kahlo's 113th birthday at the College of DuPage, which is hosting a major Kahlo art exhibit in 2021.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
City of Elgin workers Monica Lopez and Ryan Alford clear branches along Chicago Street and Melrose Avenue after strong storms caused damage throughout Elgin overnight Thursday. They'd been at it since 6 a.m. and said they'd be doing it for the rest of their day.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
