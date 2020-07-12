 

It was sunny, hot, windy, rainy and colorful and it's in The Week in Pictures

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted7/12/2020 8:00 PM

Daily Herald photographers worked through a sunny, hot, windy, rainy and colorful week to bring you The Week in Pictures.

Wesley Hoffman, 8, of Wauconda paddles his raft at Phil's Beach in Wauconda.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A man wears a mini red white and blue hat during a 4th of July Parade Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Elgin Fire Department's new Creature Craft rescue boat practices for the first time on the Fox River dam in Elgin on Tuesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Karen Pawlak, of Baird and Warner hands out mini flags prior to a 4th of July Parade Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Matt Jaeger, of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10236 carries the colors during an impromptu parade along Cherry Lane in Northbrook on Independence Day Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Steven Hart, 18, of Vernon Hills along with his mom, Jenn and dad, Tim come together to say their goodbyes as they see Steven off to the induction center to be sworn in as a Marine. He received a police escort from the Vernon Hills Police department and a send off by the American Legion color guard.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Arlington Heights Park District is about to embark on a $1.35 million project to upgrade its second-oldest, and most centrally-located park: Recreation Park.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Andrew Moore organized a two-hours-plus protest by the group Elgin in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter in front of the Elgin Police Department Monday morning.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
James Schnettler, 13, of Northbrook jumps on his scooter at the Techny Prairie Park and Fields skate park in Northbrook recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Ximena Martinez, of Wheaton peers through a fence to watch the action during a drive-by celebration in honor of what would have been Frida Kahlo's 113th birthday at the College of DuPage, which is hosting a major Kahlo art exhibit in 2021.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
After growing up together looking very different, sisters Julie Lichtman, right, of Vernon Hills and Susan Dubin of Buffalo Grove, found out they have different fathers but the same mother, making them half-sisters.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Opening day at the Phil's Beach in Wauconda has Parker Hoffman, 11 months old, of Wauconda playing on the sandy beach as mom Janet and her other two boys Wesley, 8, and Trevor, 11, play in the water on opening day.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Erik Lozano, of Des Plaines waited four hours to be tested for COVID-19 Friday at Rolling Meadows High School. The testing at that site will cease operations on August 9, ahead of the potential return of students on August 12.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Barb Raver, a nurse with the Illinois Department of Public Health, passes out information and to those waiting for a COVID-19 test Friday at Rolling Meadows High School.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
City of Elgin workers Monica Lopez and Ryan Alford clear branches along Chicago Street and Melrose Avenue after strong storms caused damage throughout Elgin overnight Thursday. They'd been at it since 6 a.m. and said they'd be doing it for the rest of their day.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Cars pass through the Glenview reverse parade at Community Park West on Independence Day Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Firefighter/paramedic Rick Novak greets people from the cab of a fire engine during the Glenview reverse parade at Community Park West on Independence Day Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Academy head coach Justin Swider, left, and Aurora Central Catholic head coach Sean Bieterman stay socially distant at home plate before the start of Wednesday's high school summer league baseball game at Wheaton Academy in West Chicago.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dark clouds move over Impact Field as the Chicago Dogs play their home opener against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Rosemont Tuesday. The game was delayed one hour because of heavy rains.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
