Cashing in on COVID-19 billions despite Medicare fraud, millions in settlements
Updated 7/12/2020 9:52 PM
A nonprofit healthcare giant based in Chicago that's paid more than $80 million in settlements since 2010 over Medicare and Medicaid fraud and other violations of federal law has received about $2 billion in federal money under a program aimed at giving businesses a boost during the coronavirus pandemic.
CommonSpirit Health has gotten the second-highest amount of federal dollars of any Illinois-based company during the COVID-19 pandemic -- $718 million in grants and $1.9 billion in loans, records show.
The only Illinois parent company getting more money under the CARES Act -- the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- was United Airlines.
