Suspect in Antioch area home invasion held on $75,000 bond

Bond was set at $75,000 for a machete wielding McHenry man facing several charges involving a home invasion Friday morning in unincorporated Antioch.

Russell D. Brengman, 52 of the of the 4900 block of Pioneer Road was charged with several felonies regarding the break-in about 10:30 a.m. to a home on the 25400 block of West Route 173.

Brengman was in bond court Saturday morning. He needs to post $7,500 or 10% bail to be released from the Lake County jail. His next court date is July 16.

Sheriff's police said Brengman is a relative of a 20-year-old man and 13-year-old girl who live at the Antioch area home.

According to sheriff's police, Brengman, armed with a rifle and machete forced his way into the home. He pointed the rifle at the pair and accused the man of stealing a cellphone from him, police said.

Brengman struck the man several times with the blunt end of the machete and several times with the rifle barrel. He also struck the girl with the rifle, according to sheriff's police. Further details were not released.

The girl did not require hospitalization. The man was treated for nonlife threatening injuries and released.

Police said Brengman fled before they arrived and they located him at a construction site to the south in the 26200 block of West Channel Avenue in unincorporated Antioch, where he was taken into custody.

Brengman was charged with two counts of home invasion; two counts of aggravated domestic battery; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.