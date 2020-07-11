Memorial service Saturday for Maxie Randell of Buffalo Grove

The family of Maxie Randell, the Buffalo Grove resident who was a medical pioneer in the mission to cure Canavan disease, is holding a memorial service Saturday, July 18, exactly three months after his death.

The 22-year-old's battle against the disease, which kills most children before their 10th birthday, attracted wide attention, and while a service shortly after his death was restricted to nine people in his immediate family, it attracted 4,200 people online, according to his grandmother, Peggy Shapiro-Nyeholt.

Now, with more relaxed restrictions on such gatherings, the family wants to give as many people as possible a chance to join in the celebration of Maxie's life, she said. "He was just so loving."

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. Up to 50 people, with masks and observing social distancing, will be allowed inside, and cold water will be available outside if people have to wait in line. A memorial service will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

"This service will bring long-awaited peace to the family as we are finally able to have a proper memorial for him with printed materials, a guest book and flowers," Shapiro-Nyeholt said.

There will be pictures and a slideshow to honor Maxie. Guests are invited to wear blue, Maxie's favorite color.

Maxie's life story, which appeared at the time of his death, is at dailyherald.com, and an obituary is in today's paper.