Genoa man killed in motorcycle crash near Woodstock

A 69-year-old Genoa man died after his motorcycle crashed into a Toyota Saturday morning in unincorporated Woodstock, McHenry County sheriff's officials said.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2008 Corolla pulled over to the north side of Route 176, west of Dean Street, in order to turn around and, for unknown reasons, the driver of the 2018 Harley-Davidson drove to the north of the vehicle and struck its rear passenger side.

Sheriff's officials and the Woodstock Township Fire/Rescue District responded to the scene in the 13500 block of Route 176 at 10:42 a.m. The motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley, where he was later pronounced dead. The Toyota's driver, a 31-year-old Lisle woman, was not injured.

The roadway in that area was closed for about 4½ hours.

The sheriff's Major Crash Investigation Unit and the coroner's office are investigating the crash.