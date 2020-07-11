1,195 new coronavirus cases in Illinois, third straight day above 1,000

Illinois' confirmed coronavirus cases increased Saturday by 1,195, including 24 deaths, the state reported.

It's the third straight day more than 1,000 cases have been reported in Illinois.

Results for 32,345 tests were reported in the last 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health said, so the one-day rate of positive results was 3.7%. It was 4.0% on Friday.

The health department reported Saturday that the state's seven-day rate of positive test results, from July 4 to 10, was 3.0%. The rate was 2.9% on Friday and 2.6% on Thursday.

On Friday one medical expert said he was concerned about the increase in cases but that more days of data were needed to assess any new trend.

"You're going to see variability from day to day, so you have to look at trends over a week, at least," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, medical director for infection control and prevention at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

There's now a total of 152,962 COVID-19 cases and 7,168 deaths statewide.

More than 1.9 million test results have been reported now.

As of Friday night, 1,398 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, the health department said. Of those, 321 patients were in the ICU and 139 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, the health department said.

The deaths reported Saturday included 18 people in Cook County, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s; 1 woman in her 60s and 1 man in his 70s in DuPage County, one McHenry County woman in her 80s, and one Will County man in his 60s.