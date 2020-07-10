Elmhurst sponsoring electronics recycling

Elmhurst will sponsor an electronics recycling event in cooperation with DuPage County and EWorks from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 25, at its public works facility, 985 S Riverside Drive.

EWorks has several precautions in place, including encouraging residents who need to pay, to do so in advance online. If cash payment in necessary, it must be exact change. Staff members will be keeping their distance and residents should stay in their vehicles.

Most items will be accepted free, but there will be a fee of $25 for CRTs, flat screens, projection TVs and monitors with screens less than 21 inches; the fee will be $35 for larger screens. on site.

For details, call (630) 407-6700 or visit www.dupageco.org/electronicsrecycling.