District 15 reopening plan features two choices

Palatine Township Elementary School District 15 will offer two options for instruction if the state remains in Phase 4 when the school year begins. Courtesy of District 15, 2017

Palatine Township Elementary School District 15 on Friday released a reopening plan that offers a choice between virtual and in-person learning.

Parents and guardians are asked to make their decision by 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Under the plan, the 2020-21 school year will begin Monday, Aug. 17, for students in grades 1-8 and Tuesday, Aug. 18, for early childhood and kindergarten students.

The district will offer two options for enrolling if the state remains in Phase 4 when school begins.

In-person instruction will resume with health and safety modifications. Face coverings will be required for students, staff and visitors. No more than 50 people will be allowed in a room or on a bus. There will be symptom screening for students and staff. Increased building sanitation will be implemented.

The other option is full-time distance learning via Chromebooks.

The district will hold a Zoom webinar from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday to answer parents' questions. For information on accessing the webinar, as well as other information on the reopening, visit www.smore.com/h70fk.

"We know this year will be a year like no other we have ever experienced both in District 15 and across the country. I thank you in advance for your continued support, patience and understanding as we navigate the upcoming year together," Superintendent Laurie Heinz, wrote in a letter to parents

She said the plan is the result of research, conversations, task force committee work, staff and parent focus groups and surveys. It also takes into account the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education.

"I want to reassure you that District 15 remains committed to the success of the whole child," she wrote. "We will continue to use responsive teaching practices and ensure that our students learn in a safe and dynamic environment, stay academically and socially-emotionally engaged, and feel supported and challenged as learners regardless of the changes we need to put in place this year based on the COVID-19 pandemic."