Better late than never for Mundelein High graduates

Two months after the coronavirus robbed them of their big day, Mundelein High School's Class of 2020 finally got a public celebration of their accomplishments.

With faculty and staff cheering them on, graduates arrived at the school in a parade of vehicles Sunday then took to a makeshift stage one at a time to receive their diplomas and pose for photos with the school mascot.

"It's just so nice to see everyone," graduate Flavio Diaz said.

Among the staff members who came out for the ceremony was occupational therapist Julie Hupp.

"I think it's awesome that we can celebrate their accomplishments," she said.