 
Better late than never for Mundelein High graduates
Class of 2020
  • Mundelein High School graduates Flavio Diaz, left, and Sofia Feijoo take a selfie during the graduation parade at the high school Sunday. "It's so. Nice to see everyone," Diaz said.

  • Mundelein High School graduate Matt Campbell waves during the graduation parade Sunday at the high school. Grads paraded past faculty and then exited their vehicles to receive their diplomas.

  • Mundelein High School graduate Domia Ali has her photo taken by her mother, Cassandra Ali, during the graduation parade Sunday at the school.

  • Mundelein High School graduate Emmanuel Cordova waves during the graduation parade at the high school on Sunday.

  • Mundelein High School graduate Joshua Bach has his photo taken by his brother, Spencer Bach, along with his parents Susan and Darren Garbutt following the graduation parade Sunday at the high school.

  • Mundelein High School graduate Emily Baumann stops for a photo during the graduation parade Sunday at the high school.

  • Mundelein High School graduate Belle Breitenreifer crosses the stage Sunday after receiving her diploma during the graduation parade at the high school.

Updated 7/12/2020 3:59 PM

Two months after the coronavirus robbed them of their big day, Mundelein High School's Class of 2020 finally got a public celebration of their accomplishments.

With faculty and staff cheering them on, graduates arrived at the school in a parade of vehicles Sunday then took to a makeshift stage one at a time to receive their diplomas and pose for photos with the school mascot.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It's just so nice to see everyone," graduate Flavio Diaz said.

Among the staff members who came out for the ceremony was occupational therapist Julie Hupp.

"I think it's awesome that we can celebrate their accomplishments," she said.

