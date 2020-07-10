 

Anti-abortion group quietly holds rush hour protest in Arlington Heights

  • About 35 people with Pro-Life Action League protested at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Rand roads in Arlington Heights Friday as rush hour began. The anti-abortion group will be demonstrating for the next week at various intersections throughout the Chicago area.

  • Signs alert drivers about Pro-Life Action League demonstrators with graphic photos of abortions. The group posted Friday at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Rand roads Friday in Arlington Heights.

  • About 35 people with Pro-Life Action League stood quietly with large color photographs of abortions Friday as they protested at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Rand roads in Arlington Heights.

  • The Pro-Life Action League will be demonstrating for the next week at various intersections throughout the area. On Friday, the abortion opponents were at Arlington Heights and Rand roads in Arlington Heights.

Updated 7/10/2020 7:38 PM

Pro-Life Action League protesters on Friday quietly confronted rush-hour drivers at the intersection of Rand and Arlington Heights roads in Arlington Heights.

Signs warned drivers about the graphic photographs they would see as they approached the intersection from each direction. Some drivers honked their horns in support of the effort while others voiced their opposition as they hurried past.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 2020 Chicago Area Face The Truth Tour is an eight-day event put on by the league, a Chicago nonprofit organization whose mission is to end abortion. Each day through July 18, the group will display signs at busy intersections in the area. On Saturday, they will be in Naperville and at two locations in Aurora.

