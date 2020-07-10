Anti-abortion group quietly holds rush hour protest in Arlington Heights

Pro-Life Action League protesters on Friday quietly confronted rush-hour drivers at the intersection of Rand and Arlington Heights roads in Arlington Heights.

Signs warned drivers about the graphic photographs they would see as they approached the intersection from each direction. Some drivers honked their horns in support of the effort while others voiced their opposition as they hurried past.

The 2020 Chicago Area Face The Truth Tour is an eight-day event put on by the league, a Chicago nonprofit organization whose mission is to end abortion. Each day through July 18, the group will display signs at busy intersections in the area. On Saturday, they will be in Naperville and at two locations in Aurora.