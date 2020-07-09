Post office in Prospect Heights closed after vehicle hits building
Updated 7/9/2020 7:57 PM
The Prospect Heights post office was closed Thursday after a vehicle hit the front of the building.
No injuries were reported.
The city will not allow people inside the building at 9 S. Elmhurst Road until it can be inspected and deemed safe, officials said in a news release.
