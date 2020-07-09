July 9 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot chats with former White House Chief of Staff Sam Skinner, co-chairman of the city's COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, after announcing the task force's "Forward Together, Building a Stronger Chicago" report Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 76,637 cases in the suburbs as of Thursday, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,632 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 39,661 cases and 2,019 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 54,344 cases and 2,657 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,809 cases and 99 deaths in Des Plaines, 843 cases and 59 deaths in Wheeling, 743 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 691 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 679 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 622 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 590 cases and 33 deaths in Arlington Heights, 582 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 519 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 516 cases and 24 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 385 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 364 cases and 40 deaths in Northbrook, 358 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 283 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 131 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,507 cases and 478 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 844 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 804 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 690 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 562 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 548 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 542 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 431 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 377 cases and 35 deaths in Elmhurst, 360 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 294 cases and 21 deaths in Wheaton, 268 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 259 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 183 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,185 cases and 408 deaths on its website as of Thursday.• Top counts: 2,750 to 2,754 in Waukegan, 620 to 624 in Round Lake Beach, 395 to 399 in Mundelein, 320 to 324 in Gurnee, 250 to 254 in Round Lake, 200 to 204 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 190 to 194 in Lake Zurich, 170 to 174 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Wauconda, 145 to 149 in Libertyville, 110 to 114 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,019 cases with 281 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,440 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,937 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 767 in Carpentersville, 337 in St. Charles, 313 in South Elgin, 218 in North Aurora, 214 in Geneva, 143 in Batavia, and 54 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,223 cases and 101 deaths, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County

• 7,137 cases and 323 deaths, as of Thursday.

• Cases per town include 437 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 78 in Aurora (Will County portion).