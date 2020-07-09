Authorities: Woman yelled 'I am a schoolteacher and have COVID-19' before spitting in man's face

A 45-year-old woman is being charged with battery and disorderly conduct after yelling "I am a schoolteacher and have COVID-19" before spitting in a man's face during a confrontation at a Mettawa retail store last month, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff's officers arrested Elizabeth H. Mach at her Highland Park home without incident Wednesday, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.

On June 16, Mach was at a retail store in Mettawa near the checkout area when a 50-year-old man who had paid for his purchases and was in the process of exiting the store took off his face mask, according to the police news release. Seeing this, Mach rammed her shopping cart into the man's cart and began yelling at him to put his mask back on because he was not yet outside the building, the release said.

Police said the man ignored her and Mach continued yelling, saying she was a schoolteacher and had COVID-19. She removed her face mask to spit in the man's face before fleeing the scene in her vehicle, according to police.

A judge set Mach's bail at $40,000. Mach posted $4,000 Wednesday night so she will not have to remain in jail while her case works its way through the court. Mach is due back in court on July 29.