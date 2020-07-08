Wood Dale bank robbed

According to the FBI, this man implied he had a weapon when he robbed a Wood Dale bank on Wednesday. courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is searching for the man who robbed a bank Wednesday in Wood Dale.

According to a news release, agents responded to the Wood Dale Bank and Trust, at 171 E. Irving Park Road, about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The robber implied he had a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is a white man who was wearing a dark Chicago Bears hat, a dark face mask, sunglasses, a green long-sleeved jacket over a white T-shirt, light-colored shorts, and black and white sneakers with red backs.