 

Wood Dale bank robbed

  • According to the FBI, this man implied he had a weapon when he robbed a Wood Dale bank on Wednesday.

    According to the FBI, this man implied he had a weapon when he robbed a Wood Dale bank on Wednesday. courtesy of the FBI

Kevin Schmit
 
 
Updated 7/8/2020 6:18 PM

The FBI is searching for the man who robbed a bank Wednesday in Wood Dale.

According to a news release, agents responded to the Wood Dale Bank and Trust, at 171 E. Irving Park Road, about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The robber implied he had a weapon. No injuries were reported.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The suspect is a white man who was wearing a dark Chicago Bears hat, a dark face mask, sunglasses, a green long-sleeved jacket over a white T-shirt, light-colored shorts, and black and white sneakers with red backs.

