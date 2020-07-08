Reported Lisle apartment standoff ends relatively peacefully

A reported hostage standoff Tuesday night with Lisle police ended peacefully, with the purported victim claiming she was sleeping and didn't hear police pounding on the door.

The mother of a 30-year-old man had called police to a residence in the 5800 block of Forest View at 10:32 p.m., saying her son was suicidal, possibly armed with a pistol and holding his girlfriend hostage, according to an incident report released by police Chief Ron Wilke.

The mother also said her son has bipolar disorder and depression, had been drinking alcohol all day, may have used drugs, and had stabbed himself, according to the report. She told police her son beats his girlfriend.

Police were unable to contact the son and the girlfriend, and so they called in a SWAT team with a crisis negotiator. They tried for two hours to contact the couple, and tried unlocking the door with a key, according to the report.

They forced their way in, discovering the door had been blocked by a couch and a cat play stand, according to the report.

The man and woman were lying on the floor, "mostly unharmed," according to the report.

The man was drunk and uncooperative, but asked to be evaluated at a hospital. He kicked an officer in the knee while he was being placed on a stretcher, the report said.

The woman said she had been asleep on a bed the entire time and did not hear the officers pounding on the door, according to the report.

Police searched the apartment, but did not find a gun, Wilke said.