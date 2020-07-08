Pritzker calls for national mask rule. State reports 36 more deaths, 980 new infections

As Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker decried the federal response to the COVID-19 outbreak during a congressional hearing Wednesday morning, state health officials announced 36 more residents have died and another 980 have been infected.

Pritzker appeared before the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, calling for a national mask-wearing mandate and blaming the deaths of thousands on the "inaction and late action" by the Trump administration.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease is now at 7,099, and 149,432 residents have been infected.

Meanwhile, the state's seven-day average infection rate is at 2.6%. In early April, the state was seeing nearly 25% of the tests result in new cases of the disease. But that was when testing supplies were limited and only the severely symptomatic were getting tested.

Today, the state is averaging nearly 30,000 tests a day and seeing around 750 new cases with each batch of tests.

Pritzker also announced Wednesday the expansion of mobile testing programs that will be deployed throughout the state. The state now has 12 teams to deploy to "hard-hit communities and visit facilities like homeless services centers and nursing homes."