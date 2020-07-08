Ousted chaplain might sue Wheaton College

Wheaton College announced Friday that the Rev. Timothy Blackmon had been fired as chaplain following allegations of improper racial and sexual comments. Courtesy of Wheaton College

An ousted Wheaton College chaplain is threatening legal action against the school after his firing over allegations he made inappropriate racial and sexual comments toward staff members.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Rev. Timothy Blackmon said he was "blindsided" when he learned of Title IX investigations in response to complaints from Wheaton College staff members. In his statement, Blackmon, who was the sixth chaplain in the college's history, said the comments in question were spoken in a public setting in 2015 and 2016. His ouster became public on July 3.

Blackmon, a 50-year-old Netherlands native who was hired by Wheaton College in 2015, said in his statement that the thought of taking legal action against Wheaton College "pains" him, but it might be necessary.

"To be clear, I was completely blindsided by this Title IX investigation," Blackmon said. "Moreover, there were no allegations of flirtation, inappropriate relationships, sexual misconduct or any sexual action towards anyone. At no time did anyone, either the complainant or any witness, communicate offense or discomfort."

Blackmon acknowledged sharing theological articles "the complainant deemed ideologically problematic," and he said some of the comments in question were "taken completely out of their factual and, in some cases, religious context."

Even in the wake of his firing, though, Blackmon called Wheaton College "a remarkable institution."

"During my five-year tenure as chaplain, I strived to lead and preach with the highest levels of integrity, accountability and honesty," Blackmon said. "I have been and remain committed to racial and gender equity and safety."