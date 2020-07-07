Three Lake Zurich sports camps on hold after athletes test positive for COVID-19

Three Lake Zurich District 95 sports camps have been put on hold through at least the end of the week after "a number of families" reported that their students on the football, baseball and poms teams had tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials Tuesday.

In an email sent Tuesday to parents of students participating in all sports camps, District 95 Athletic Director Andrew Lambert said the district was notified by the families after the first day of sports camps on Monday.

"From what we know, they had been in contact with another person(s) who had tested positive, prompting them to get tested, and learned of the results yesterday," Lambert wrote.

Lambert did not say how many students had tested positive.

He said district officials immediately worked with the Lake County Health Department and jointly decided to shut down the football, baseball and poms camps for the rest of the week until the health department has an adequate opportunity to investigate all cases.

Lambert said officials indicated that the other camps were able to continue at this time.

"Please know that while athletes are training, our coaches did keep track of who our students were closest to but not necessarily during breaks," Lambert said in his letter. "While we did keep students clustered, they were not always with the same coach for some sports (though we tried). Additionally, when dismissing our athletes, we did have to provide continuous reminders about maintaining social distancing, as many students did not remember to follow these rules without prompting."

Lambert said he would be meeting with health department officials Tuesday. Lake Zurich District 95 officials did not immediately reply to questions about whether that meeting took place and what recommendations health officials had for district parents.