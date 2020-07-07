State reports 37 more dead from COVID-19, another 587 infected
Updated 7/7/2020 2:33 PM
State health officials announced Tuesday 37 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and another 587 were infected.
That brings the state's death toll to 7,063 and the number of people infected since the outbreak began to 148,452.
The rise in deaths Tuesday is largely attributed to coroners throughout the state catching up with cases that occurred over the weekend when most county coroner offices are closed.
