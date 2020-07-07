Report: Dispute over not wearing mask at McHenry Home Depot leads to confrontation, charges
Updated 7/7/2020 7:23 AM
A McHenry woman faces battery charges after authorities said she became violent and made racist statements at a Home Depot when a fellow shopper asked her to put on a face mask, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
She is accused of threatening to cough and spit on another customer.
