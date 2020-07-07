Naperville man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

A Naperville man has been charged with 14 felony counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Keith C. Richey turned himself in to Naperville police Monday. DuPage County court records indicate he posted $10,000 bond and was released from jail Tuesday. As a condition of bond, Judge Paul Marchese ordered that Richey not use the internet, and that all contact with people under the age of 18 be supervised by the county's probation department.

Richey, 46, lives on the 1500 block of Aztec Circle.

Naperville police say the department's High Technology Crimes Unit investigated Richey for several months. Court records say the events happened Dec. 17, 2019, and Jan. 5.

According to court documents, he is charged with possessing and distributing photos of children under the age 13. Some depicted a girl in a lewd pose exposing genitals and part of a breast. One depicted a girl engaged in a sexual act.

Richey's next court date is July 31.