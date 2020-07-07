'Incident' ends peacefully at Four Lakes in Lisle

The Lisle Police Department said it responded to a "an active critical incident" that ended peacefully late Tuesday night at the Four Lakes apartment complex.

In a Facebook message posted about 10 p.m., police said authorities were at the scene at 5885 Forest View Road.

About 11:45 p.m., authorities posted an update, saying "Lisle PD and DuPage Metro SWAT made entry into an apartment on the 8th floor of the apartment building. The incident ended peacefully and an investigation is ongoing."

Further details were unavailable late Tuesday night.