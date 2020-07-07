Grand Avenue in Gurnee to close for several days beginning Thursday

Grand Avenue (Route 132) east of Skokie Highway (Route 41) in Gurnee will be closed for several days, weather permitting, beginning Thursday, July 9.

The closure is necessary to erect steel beams for the new Union Pacific Railroad bridge, as part of ongoing improvement on Grand Avenue between Skokie Highway and Waveland Avenue. Beginning at 7 p.m., Grand will be fully closed at the Union Pacific tracks just east of Skokie Highway.

A detour will direct traffic to Skokie Highway, Washington Street and Green Bay Road (Route 131). The work is expected complete by 5 a.m. Monday, July 13.

The overall project consists of removal and replacement of the Union Pacific Railroad bridge, pavement reconstruction and widening of Grand Avenue.