Feder: WBBM news radio sweeps Chicago radio ratings

The Entercom combo of WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM finished first overall in the latest Nielsen Audio survey for the fifth consecutive month and won all four weekday time periods.

It was a rare clean sweep for Chicago's all-news radio station in the latest Nielsen Audio survey.

Audience estimates released Tuesday showed the Entercom combo of WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM finishing first overall for the fifth consecutive month and winning all four weekday time periods -- mornings, middays, afternoons and evenings.

Close behind but still second was Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM.

The dearth of sports attributed to the coronavirus pandemic continued to take a toll on Chicago's sports/talk stations -- Entercom WSCR 670-AM and Good Karma Brands WMVP 1000-AM -- both of which declined.

