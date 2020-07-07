Feder: WBBM news radio sweeps Chicago radio ratings
Updated 7/7/2020 3:49 PM
It was a rare clean sweep for Chicago's all-news radio station in the latest Nielsen Audio survey.
Audience estimates released Tuesday showed the Entercom combo of WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM finishing first overall for the fifth consecutive month and winning all four weekday time periods -- mornings, middays, afternoons and evenings.
Close behind but still second was Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM.
The dearth of sports attributed to the coronavirus pandemic continued to take a toll on Chicago's sports/talk stations -- Entercom WSCR 670-AM and Good Karma Brands WMVP 1000-AM -- both of which declined.
• Get more of Robert Feder's report at robertfeder.com.
