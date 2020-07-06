Virtual open houses on Graue Mill dam
Updated 7/6/2020 5:25 PM
Two virtual open houses will be held this week on a plan to remove the Graue Mill dam at Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook.
The DuPage River Salt Creek Workgroup is proposing a master plan for Salt Creek at Fullersburg Woods that includes replacing the dam with a rock riffle that would help improve the water quality and allow fish to travel upstream.
The public comment period for the master plan is scheduled to begin Tuesday and last a month. In addition, virtual open houses will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.
Registration is required to view the live webinars. To register, visit restoresaltcreek.org.
