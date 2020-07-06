State reports 6 more deaths from COVID-19, another 614 infections

State health officials announced another six Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while an additional 614 have become infected with the disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 7,026 since the outbreak began with 147,865 now infected from the respiratory disease.

The reporting of COVID-19 deaths tend to decrease on weekends as most coroners throughout the state aren't performing examinations on Saturdays and Sundays. The state usually sees an uptick in deaths later in the week that account for the those who died over the weekend.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also lists 210 more deaths as "probable" COVID-19 deaths because the patients exhibited symptoms but never received a test to confirm the infection. There are also an additional 1,122 people believed to have been infected by the disease, but also never received a test to confirm the infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have asked state health agencies to track these probable deaths and infections.

Meanwhile, the state is averaging more than 30,000 tests a day over the past week, with a 2.6% infection rate during that time, according to IDPH records.