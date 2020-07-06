 

State reports 6 more deaths from COVID-19, another 614 infections

  • Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center Huntley fitness manager Pat Reed cleans exercise machines when the state moved to Phase 4 almost two weeks ago.

      Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center Huntley fitness manager Pat Reed cleans exercise machines when the state moved to Phase 4 almost two weeks ago. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, June 26, 2020

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 7/6/2020 2:47 PM

State health officials announced another six Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while an additional 614 have become infected with the disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 7,026 since the outbreak began with 147,865 now infected from the respiratory disease.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The reporting of COVID-19 deaths tend to decrease on weekends as most coroners throughout the state aren't performing examinations on Saturdays and Sundays. The state usually sees an uptick in deaths later in the week that account for the those who died over the weekend.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also lists 210 more deaths as "probable" COVID-19 deaths because the patients exhibited symptoms but never received a test to confirm the infection. There are also an additional 1,122 people believed to have been infected by the disease, but also never received a test to confirm the infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have asked state health agencies to track these probable deaths and infections.

Meanwhile, the state is averaging more than 30,000 tests a day over the past week, with a 2.6% infection rate during that time, according to IDPH records.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 