July 6 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 75,436 cases in the suburbs as of Monday, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,584 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 39,111 cases and 1,994 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 53,670 cases and 2,636 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,784 cases and 99 deaths in Des Plaines, 835 cases and 59 deaths in Wheeling, 731 cases and 18 deaths in Palatine, 688 cases and 21 deaths in Streamwood, 669 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 617 cases and 18 deaths in Schaumburg, 574 cases and 32 deaths in Arlington Heights, 566 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 520 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 505 cases and 23 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 381 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 359 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 351 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 279 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 128 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,360 cases and 472 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 840 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 796 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 679 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 546 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 541 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 531 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 428 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 353 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 351 cases and 33 deaths in Elmhurst, 289 cases and 21 deaths in Wheaton, 266 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 256 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 176 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,006 cases and 405 deaths on its website as of Thursday. Updates will not be provided until Monday.

• Top counts: 2,725 to 2,729 in Waukegan, 615 to 619 in Round Lake Beach, 385 to 389 in Mundelein, 310 to 314 in Gurnee, 250 to 254 in Round Lake, 195 to 199 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 180 to 184 in Lake Zurich, 170 to 174 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Wauconda, 140 to 144 in Libertyville, 105 to 109 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,933 cases with 277 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,421 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,923 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 761 in Carpentersville, 324 in St. Charles, 308 in South Elgin, 216 in North Aurora, 199 in Geneva, 138 in Batavia, and 53 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,145 cases and 97 deaths, according to the health department Monday.

Will County

• 6,957 cases and 320 deaths, as of Monday.

• Cases per town include 421 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 72 in Aurora (Will County portion).