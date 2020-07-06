Aurora toddler killed by dog during July 4 party

An Aurora toddler was attacked and killed by at least dog while in a playpen during a holiday party in Joliet, police said Monday.

The 17-month-old girl had bite marks "throughout her body," Joliet police said.

The child's parents were attending a Fourth of July party Saturday on the 1800 block of Cumberland Drive and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom.

Two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out, police said.

"The homeowner went upstairs to investigate a noise and located one of the dogs actively biting the toddler," police said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The child died about two hours later at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.

The dog found biting the toddler was turned over to animal control, police said.

No further details were available Monday.