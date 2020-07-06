 

Aurora toddler killed by dog during July 4 party

 
Associated Press
Updated 7/6/2020 7:01 PM

An Aurora toddler was attacked and killed by at least dog while in a playpen during a holiday party in Joliet, police said Monday.

The 17-month-old girl had bite marks "throughout her body," Joliet police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The child's parents were attending a Fourth of July party Saturday on the 1800 block of Cumberland Drive and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom.

Two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out, police said.

"The homeowner went upstairs to investigate a noise and located one of the dogs actively biting the toddler," police said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The child died about two hours later at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.

The dog found biting the toddler was turned over to animal control, police said.

No further details were available Monday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 