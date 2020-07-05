Three injured in shooting on Aurora's east side

Aurora police are investigating a shooting Sunday that injured three people on the city's east side, authorities said.

The three people were found shot in the 100 block of Trask Street, police said in a Facebook post Sunday morning. All three victims are being treated for their injuries at area hospitals, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's investigations division at (630) 256-5500.

Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details as they become available.