July 5 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 75,160 cases in the suburbs as of Sunday, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Saturday. There have been 3,583 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County

• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 39,001 cases and 1,993 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 53,531 cases and 2,634 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,780 cases and 98 deaths in Des Plaines, 835 cases and 58 deaths in Wheeling, 726 cases and 18 deaths in Palatine, 687 cases and 21 deaths in Streamwood, 668 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 615 cases and 17 deaths in Schaumburg, 573 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 564 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 518 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 505 cases and 21 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 381 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 359 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 351 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 276 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 126 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,315 cases and 471 deaths as of Sunday.

• Top counts: 838 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 792 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 676 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 546 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 541 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 528 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 425 cases and 23 deaths in Lombard, 350 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 348 cases and 33 deaths in Elmhurst, 285 cases and 21 deaths in Wheaton, 263 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 256 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 177 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 9,812 cases and 400 deaths on its website as of Thursday. Updates will not be provided until Monday.

• Top counts: 2,690 to 2,694 in Waukegan, 595 to 599 in Round Lake Beach, 380 to 384 in Mundelein, 305 to 309 in Gurnee, 240 to 244 in Round Lake, 185 to 189 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Wauconda, 170 to 174 in Lake Zurich, 130 to 134 in Libertyville, 95 to 99 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,917 cases with 277 deaths on its website Sunday.

• Top counts: 3,416 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,918 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 762 in Carpentersville, 323 in St. Charles, 307 in South Elgin, 216 in North Aurora, 191 in Geneva, 136 in Batavia, and 53 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,111 cases and 97 deaths, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County

• 6,923 cases and 320 deaths, as of Sunday.

• Cases per town include 417 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 72 in Aurora (Will County portion).