Round Lake Beach man dies after being pulled from Petite Lake

A 49-year-old Round Lake Beach man died Friday after being pulled unconscious from a lake near Lake Villa.

The man's name has not been released.

The Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit was called to the 38800 block of North Cedar Crest Drive in unincorporated Lake Villa at about 5:45 p.m. Friday. The man had been swimming in an area of Petite Lake known as the "Sandbar," according to a sheriff's office news release.

The man had been in the "Sandbar" for about two hours when his friends noticed him missing and began searching for him. They found him under water near their boat unconscious, the release stated. They pulled him from the water, started CPR and boated to shore.

The marine unit found the man's friends performing CPR on him when the unit arrived. The unit used an AED to try to shock the man's heart back into rhythm until paramedics arrived.

The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been scheduled. Sheriff's deputies found no immediate signs of trauma or foul play, according to the release.