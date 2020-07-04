 

Images: Fourth of July in the suburbs

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 7/4/2020 4:14 PM

Fourth of July in the suburbs looked a little different this year with COVID-19 and social distancing, but people still came out to enjoy the beautiful weather and celebrate freedom Saturday.

Matt Jaeger of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10236 carries the colors during an impromptu parade along Cherry Lane in Northbrook on Independence Day Saturday.
  Matt Jaeger of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10236 carries the colors during an impromptu parade along Cherry Lane in Northbrook on Independence Day Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Village President Jim Patterson waves to people in passing cars during the Glenview reverse parade on Independence Day at Community Park West Saturday.
  Village President Jim Patterson waves to people in passing cars during the Glenview reverse parade on Independence Day at Community Park West Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jim Weides, general manager of the Glenview Community Ice Center, waves during the Glenview reverse parade on Independence Day at Community Park West Saturday.
  Jim Weides, general manager of the Glenview Community Ice Center, waves during the Glenview reverse parade on Independence Day at Community Park West Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
M.J. Coulson of Glenview waves from the sunroof of a Jeep during the Glenview reverse parade at Community Park West on Independence Day Saturday.
  M.J. Coulson of Glenview waves from the sunroof of a Jeep during the Glenview reverse parade at Community Park West on Independence Day Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hailey James, 4, waves her flag while walking in an impromptu parade along Cherry Lane in Northbrook on Independence Day Saturday.
  Hailey James, 4, waves her flag while walking in an impromptu parade along Cherry Lane in Northbrook on Independence Day Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes waves to cars during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
  Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes waves to cars during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. .
  Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. .
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Karen Pawlak of Baird and Warner hands out mini flags prior to a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
  Karen Pawlak of Baird and Warner hands out mini flags prior to a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Julia Hart of Baird and Warner waves at cars during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
  Julia Hart of Baird and Warner waves at cars during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gracie Vercimak, 5, left in blue and her cousin Leah Parks, 7, stand in the opening of a sun roof as Allison Vercimak of Arlington Heights waves a flag from the passenger window during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
  Gracie Vercimak, 5, left in blue and her cousin Leah Parks, 7, stand in the opening of a sun roof as Allison Vercimak of Arlington Heights waves a flag from the passenger window during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
An unidentified child waves a flag from a vehicle window during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
  An unidentified child waves a flag from a vehicle window during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
An unidentified man wears a mini red white and blue hat during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
  An unidentified man wears a mini red white and blue hat during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes waves to cars during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
  Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes waves to cars during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Surrounded by bubbles vehicles roll through the parking lot during the 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 at Baird & Warner in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
  Surrounded by bubbles vehicles roll through the parking lot during the 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 at Baird & Warner in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Organizers Diane Jamieson, left, and Shaunna Burhop, of Baird and Warner wave to vehicles during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more. Not pictured is organizer Sue Kowols.
  Organizers Diane Jamieson, left, and Shaunna Burhop, of Baird and Warner wave to vehicles during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more. Not pictured is organizer Sue Kowols.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Local scout troops kick off a short, social-distancing parade Saturday July 4, 2020 outside the Batavia VFW Post 1197.
  Local scout troops kick off a short, social-distancing parade Saturday July 4, 2020 outside the Batavia VFW Post 1197.
Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer
0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 