Images: Fourth of July in the suburbs

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Gracie Vercimak, 5, left in blue and her cousin Leah Parks, 7, stand in the opening of a sun roof as Allison Vercimak of Arlington Heights waves a flag from the passenger window during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.