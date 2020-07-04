Images: Fourth of July in the suburbs
Updated 7/4/2020 4:14 PM
Fourth of July in the suburbs looked a little different this year with COVID-19 and social distancing, but people still came out to enjoy the beautiful weather and celebrate freedom Saturday.
Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes waves to cars during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Participants were stationed in the parking lot at 210 W. Northwest Highway, and visiting cars drove by to enjoy live music, wave to veterans and the mayor and more during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Karen Pawlak of Baird and Warner hands out mini flags prior to a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Julia Hart of Baird and Warner waves at cars during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gracie Vercimak, 5, left in blue and her cousin Leah Parks, 7, stand in the opening of a sun roof as Allison Vercimak of Arlington Heights waves a flag from the passenger window during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
An unidentified child waves a flag from a vehicle window during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
An unidentified man wears a mini red white and blue hat during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes waves to cars during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Surrounded by bubbles vehicles roll through the parking lot during the 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 at Baird & Warner in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Organizers Diane Jamieson, left, and Shaunna Burhop, of Baird and Warner wave to vehicles during a 4th of July Parade Saturday July 4, 2020 in the Baird & Warner parking lot in Arlington Heights. Not pictured is organizer Sue Kowols.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
